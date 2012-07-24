Barry breaks arm in Tour de Wallonie crash

Image 1 of 4 Michael Barry (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 The sprint to the finish line was marred by a crash at 100m to go. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Riders pick themselves off the tarmac after crashing 100m from the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Canada's Michael Barry (Sky) in action during the 2012 Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Barry (Sky) has suffered a broken arm after being caught up in a crash in the sprint finish of stage three at the Tour de Wallonie, Team Sky announced on its website.

Related Articles Barry breaks elbow in Qatari crash

Michel Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) was squeezed into the barriers along the left edge of the road in the kick for the line, setting off a multi-rider incident which took down a number of others in the stage finale. Despite not contesting the sprint Barry was unlucky to be caught up in the crash in the final 100 metres of the stage, having made his way into an elite front group of around 30 riders.

"We can confirm that Michael has unfortunately broken the same arm in which he suffered a broken elbow in Qatar and is currently undergoing checks in Belgium before being flown back to the UK tonight for further tests," said Team Sky Doctor Richard Freeman.

After picking himself up Barry walked across the line in Beaufays before heading to the hospital where the break was confirmed.

Barry had made a strong return from a broken elbow sustained in February's Tour of Qatar and had used his strong climbing form to place himself at the sharp end of the day's stage. The stage in the Belgian Ardennes featured nine categorised climbs including several which are part of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège spring classic's route.

"It's a real shame that we have lost Michael today," said Sky directeur sportif Steven de Jongh. "He and [Salvatore] Puccio rode really well to make the front group in the peloton but Michael could not avoid the crash in front of him. He had been climbing really well and has been very unlucky this season."