Barredo out with broken arm from E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 2 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) samples the atmosphere in Roeselare. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 4 Matti Breschel and Tom Boonen shake hands (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Rabobank will have to do without Carlos Barredo for the next few weeks. The Spaniard crashed into Fabian Cancellara during the E3 Harelbeke last Friday and sufferd multiple injuries, including a broken arm.

Cancellara had pulled over to change a wheel, right after a curve. Barredo crashed into him heavily, and was diagnosed with a broken radius in his right arm. He was operated on that same evening.

His teammate Matti Breschel saw Barredo immediately after the crash. “I saw the break, and it is broken in half,” he told sporten.dk.

That was, however, probably not Barredo's most painful injury. “He had apparently taken a hit on the groin and could hardly walk,” Breschel continued. “When he pulled his pants down, his testicles were completely blue and swollen to the size of oranges.”

Breschel, who finished third in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, will miss the support of his Spanish teammate in the upcoming Tour of Flanders. “Barredo has been off to a really good start and it is a weakness for the team that he is now out.”

Last week's race was full of incidents with several riders suffering injuries. Garmin-Barracuda's David Millar broke his collarbone and Sebastian Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) came away with a broken wrist.