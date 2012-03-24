Breschel hopes for a wind of change in Flanders

Image 1 of 2 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

After a troubled 2011 season due to a knee and hand injuries Danish classics specialist Matti Breschel (Rabobank) is back in the peloton and riding the races he loves. Two years after making his breakthrough victory in semi-classic Dwars door Vlaanderen and being one of the protagonists in the Tour de Flanders he’s back in business.



