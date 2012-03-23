Millar breaks collarbone at E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed out of the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and sustained a broken collarbone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and broke his collarbone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Millar's Classics campaign is over after the Garmin-Barracuda rider crashed and broke his right collarbone in E3 Harelbeke. It's the second time the Brit has sustained a clavicle break, having crashed out of the 2009 edition of Paris-Nice with the same injury on the same side.

Related Articles Millar questions London Olympic Games testing program

"I got out of the car at the crash and I saw David. It looked like his shoulders were at different angles," Garmin-Barracuda's team director Allan Peiper told Cyclingnews at the finish of the race.

"I asked him what he thought, and he said he thought it was broken.

"I don't know how bad the break is. It may mend by itself it may need an operation. All those things come into the equation. The Classics could be over in that sense so it means moving onto the next objective for David and shuffling the team a little bit."

More to follow