Barel returns to World Cup podium after femur fracture
Frenchman back racing with the best
Fabian Barel (Mondraker Factory Team) showed himself back in action with the world's elite downhillers at the opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this weekend.
