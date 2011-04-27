Trending

Barel returns to World Cup podium after femur fracture

Frenchman back racing with the best

Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team)

(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Fabian Barel (Mondraker Factory Team) showed himself back in action with the world's elite downhillers at the opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this weekend. 

