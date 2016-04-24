Bardet braced for waiting game at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
'The worse the weather, the more spectacular the race'
Thirty six years have passed since a French rider last won Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the bleak forecast for the Ardennes on Sunday has inevitability dredged up memories of Bernard Hinault’s snowbound 1980 victory.
After finishing second to Alejandro Valverde a year ago, Julian Alaphilippe is viewed as the man most likely to succeed Hinault on the roll of honour, but Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) sets out from Place Saint-Lambert with no less ambition.
