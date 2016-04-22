Teams recon Liege-Bastogne-Liege route - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 BMC climb La Redoute (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 30 Simon Gerrans and his Orica-GreenEdge team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 BMC will be without Philippe Gilbert after he broke his finger (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 30 BMC has some fun during their recon (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 30 Katusha on the Col du Maquisard (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 6 of 30 Katusha get ready for their recon (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 7 of 30 Katusha checks out the Liege-Bastogne-Liege route (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 8 of 30 Katusha on the Côte de La Roche aux Faucons (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 9 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez rides up the Côte de Saint-Nicolas (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 10 of 30 Katusha on the Côte de Saint-Nicolas (Image credit: Katusha Team) Image 11 of 30 Lotto-Soudal before their recon (Image credit: Lotto Soudal) Image 12 of 30 Out on route at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Movistar) Image 13 of 30 Movistar prepare for their recon (Image credit: Movistar) Image 14 of 30 Many fans are already lining the roads (Image credit: Movistar) Image 15 of 30 Kevin Reza during FDJ's Liege-Bastogne-Liege recon (Image credit: FDJ) Image 16 of 30 Happy to be riding (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 17 of 30 Samuel Sanchez during the recon (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 18 of 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Lampre-Merida and IAM Cycling complete the climb together (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Alejandro is looking for yet another Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Can Tinkoff replicate their cobbles success? (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Lotto-Soudal has a number of options for Sunday (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 LottoNL-Jumbo during their recon (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 LottoNL-Jumbo out on route (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 A Philippe Gilbert-less BMC team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 In case you were in any doubt of where you were (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 La Redoute with the name of Philippe Gilbert along it (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 30 Movistar during their recon (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 30 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 FDJ take a close look at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: FDJ)

Ardennes week is nearing its close with the final preparations for Liège-Bastogne-Liège. With the team’s presentation scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Friday was the final chance for many teams to check out the route.

It was also an opportunity to ride Liège-Bastogne-Liège’s new climb the Côte de la Rue Naniot, a cobbled ascent that could spice things up.

Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar outfit were one of the many teams out on route. Katusha and Joaquim Rodriguez were also out on route, as were Lotto-Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo, FDJ and Tinkoff.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege takes place this Sunday and Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the event. Flick through the gallery above to see the riders recon the route.

#LBL @PuritoRodriguez checks a new climb Côte de la Rue Naniot together with Enrico Gasparotto. You must see it! https://t.co/DLZhRb3f9S

Our #LBL recon!@giovisco @rorysutherland1 @danimoreno81 @rubenfa @alejanvalverde @ImanolErviti @cabg1989https://t.co/ZiZcFSt3BL