Bannan resigns as head of Australian High Performance Program

Image 1 of 2 Shanye Bannan is the technical director (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 2 The future of Australian cycling? The Australian Institute of Sport program has produced some of Australia's top riders. (Image credit: John Veage)

Cycling Australia today announced the resignation of Shayne Bannan from his role at the helm of the sport's High Performance Programs.

For the past decade Bannan has filled the dual roles of Cycling Australia's National Performance Director and the Australian Institute of Sport's Head Cycling Coach, having started his career with the Northern Territory Institute of Sport in 1986.

"I have been privileged and fortunate to have worked alongside a group of committed and talented staff and riders over the past 24 years," said Bannan. "During that time there have been many highlights and challenges but the support of Cycling Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport to me personally has been exceptional and I thank both organisations.

"Cycling Australia is approaching an exciting new era starting with the London Olympics and the work of many people over a long period of time has established a solid platform for Australian cycling to continue to grow and I'm honoured to have played a role."

Bannan says he intends to remain involved with international cycling and will make an announcement in mid January as to the nature of that involvement and his future plans.

"Whilst we are disappointed that Shayne is moving on we wish him every success and we are pleased to confirm he will also continue to work with us in the role of European Operations Consultant," said Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks. "In this capacity he will manage CA's Italian training base, coordinate access to the AIS European Training Centre and provide support when needed for CA's European program operations."

From 1 January the Cycling Australia High Performance Programs will be managed under a structure split between program management and technical direction:

* National Performance Director - Kevin Tabotta (currently National Technical Director) will assume this strategic leadership role and will be responsible for the overall direction and performance of the programs including coach and support staff management. He will also sit on the selection panel for all national teams.

* General Manager - High Performance - Paul Brosnan (currently High Performance Manager) will take up this position and will be responsible for the operation and administration of the program including athlete services, national team management and SIS/SAS and NTID program integration.