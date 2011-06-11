Trending

Bak or Rasmussen likely to ride Tour de France for HTC-Highroad

Danes up for last spots on Tour squad

Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Highroad)

Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress

A Dane seems likely to ride the Tour de France this year for HTC-Highroad.  Sport director Brian Holm said that Lars Bak and Alex Rasmusen each have about a 50-50 chance to grab one of the last two spots on the squad.

