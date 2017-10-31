Bahrain-Merida add neo-pro Mark Padun - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mark Padun wins stage 3 at the baby Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 First NRS leader of 2017, Neil van der Ploeg (Isowhey Sports Swiss Wellness) (Image credit: Bruce Wilson/Veloshotz) Image 4 of 5 The race leader, Michael Cuming (Rapha-Condor-JLT) at the start line of Tour de Korea (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 5 Tom Pidcock pushes on (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Bahrain-Merida add neo-pro Mark Padun

Bahrain-Merida have signed a two-year deal with 21-year-old Ukrainian Mark Padun, who ride for feeder squad Colpack in 2017. Padun rode with the WorldTour team as a stagiaire stating in August, competing in a series of one-day races and winning the Gran Prix Capodarco Comunita Di Capodarco.

With Colpak this year, Padun won the Trofeo Piva, took a stage and finished fifth overall at the Baby Giro and was second at Flèche du Sud.

"Mark is a very talented young man and he has also confirmed us when he has rode the Agostoni Cup with us," said Bahrain-Merida's General Manager Brent Copeland. "We are very pleased to have signed a contract with him, and we believe that he'll continue to show his true value in the professional category."

Padun was obviously pleased to sign with a WorldTour team.

"A year ago I dreamed of this step," he said. "Two years ago I could not even imagine it. Moving to Italy and Team Colpack has been a decisive step to achieve this dream. I am very happy, and my whole family is proud of me."

Madison Genesis announce 2018 roster

British Continental squad Madison Genesis has confirmed its 12-rider roster for the 2018 season. There will be five new faces in the Madison Genesis squad from 2018 with the arrival of George Atkins, Mike Cuming, Isaac Mundy, Neil van der Ploeg and George Pym. There have also been changes behind the scenes with Colin Sturgess coming on board as team manager.

Along with the five new face, Taylor Gunman, Rich Handley, Matt Holmes, Tobyn Horton, Johnny McEvoy, Erick Rowsell and Connor Swift from the 2017 squad return and complete the roster.

Madison Genesis will farewell Alexandre Blain, Alex Paton, Joe Evans, Gruffudd Lewis, and Mathew Cronshaw.

Great Britain's 'cross team for European championships

Junior World and European 'cross champion, and junior time trial world champion, Tom Pidcock has been named as Great Britain's sole representative in the U23 category for the 2017 European 'cross championships in Tabor, Czech Republic. Nikki Brammeier and Helen Wyman headline the women's squad and are the only elite riders in the squad.

Anna Kay and 16-year-old Harriet Harnden will ride the U23 women's race with the trio of Lewis Askey, Sean Flynn, and Ben Tulett for the junior men.

Wyman is a former two-time European champion while Brammeier was a bronze medallist in 2015 and as a result, Matt Ellis, British Cycling's cyclo-cross co-ordinator, is expecting the duo to shine in Tabor.

"The riders within the squad we are taking to Tabor have a wide range of experience levels when it comes to international competition," said Ellis. "All three of the elite women riders have a lot of international race experience between them, with both Helen and Nikki enjoying podium results at previous editions of the European championships.





Pidcock is also enjoying a run of wins and Ellis expects the 18-year-old to handle the higher requirements of U23 racing.

"Tom is on great form at the moment, and he's demonstrated this consistently throughout the year in both the cyclo-cross and road disciplines, so he will be a marked man in this race with a lot of expectation on his shoulders," he said. "This course suits Tom's riding attributes, so it will be good to see how he manages the pressure and will be a valuable learning experience for him."





2018 Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale kit to be launched Friday

Cannondale-Drapac, to be known as Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale in 2018, has teased the first details of its new kit ahead of Friday's launch. POC will again manufacture the team apparel but it appears the green, red and black colourway from 2017 will receive a shake up for 2018.

Via its social media channels, the team announced its kit launch will take place Friday at the Rouleur Classic in London with select riders. CEO Jonathan Vaugthers and sport director Andreas Klier will also be in attendance.

A photo accompanying a tweet from the team suggests bright pink could be the predominant colour of the kit. The primary colour of EF Education North American is bright pink. The photo contains a green pen placed on top of a neon pink notepad alongside a strip of Pantone colours. The Pantone colourways of blue, green, yellow, orange, and pink could also be included in the final kit design.