Bahati rider killed during training ride

Jorge Alvarado (Image credit: Bahati Foundation)

Bahati Foundation rider Jorge Alvarado was tragically killed while training in California on Thursday, Rahsaan Bahati revealed on his Facebook page.

Local media reported that a rider was hit by a mid-size sedan while riding in San Bernardino County. The news was also confirmed by the team.

The accident occurred at 9:52 a.m. near Greenspot and Santa Ana Truck Roads and police closed the road for most of the day as they investigated the accident.

Alvarado was originally from Mexico and was one of five amateur riders added to the Bahati Foundation team for the 2010 season.

