Baffi appointed directeur sportif for Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project

Italian brings experience as rider and directeur sportif

Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adriano Baffi has joined the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project as a directeur sportif.  The Italian is the team's fourth directeur sportif, the team announced Wednesday.  He had previously worked for Astana and Phonak.

