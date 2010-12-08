Baffi appointed directeur sportif for Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project
Italian brings experience as rider and directeur sportif
Adriano Baffi has joined the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project as a directeur sportif. The Italian is the team's fourth directeur sportif, the team announced Wednesday. He had previously worked for Astana and Phonak.
