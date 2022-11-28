Bafang electric bike conversion kit hits best-ever price in Cyber Monday sales

In a rare find, we've spotted the Bafang Mid-Drive electric bike conversion kit on offer thanks to the Cyber Monday sales.

The discount is modest, we'll admit, at 12% off, but as soon as we spotted it, we had a hunch that this could be the best price it's ever been. Naturally, we set about doing our due diligence, and with the help of a reliable price checking tool, we can confirm that this is the best price it's ever been.

According to the price-checking tool CamelCamelCamel, the Bafang Kit is the best price it's been since at least as far back as April 2018. (Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Cyber Monday Bafang e-bike conversion kit deal

(opens in new tab) Bafang Mid Drive ebike conversion kit: 12% off USA: $543.99 $478.71 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To get the deal here, you'll need to hit the 'add 12% coupon' button which sits beneath the price. UK: £380.00 £335.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deal here applies to the model that combines the 250W motor, a 44T sprocket and 850c colour display.

You may be surprised to read that among the sea of carbon fibre road bikes, electronic groupsets and uber-versatile gravel bikes, our roundup of the best electric bike conversion kits is consistently one of our most popular buyers guides here at Cyclingnews.

Electric bikes have boomed in popularity over the past decade, and though they are a fantastic option for many people's short-distance travel needs, there's no pretending they're cheap. Budget electric bikes start at approximately £1,000 / $1,000 and top out at well into five figures for the best electric bikes. E-bike conversion kits, however, represent an affordable alternative.

If you already have a bike, perhaps one that's languished in the shed for years unloved, a conversion kit such as this Bafang Mid Drive kit can breathe a new lease of life into it while also saving you money.

Sure, it does require an element of mechanical proficiency, some tools and an investment of time, but for many people the end result of upcycling - pun intended - an old bike into a powered one is more rewarding than anything you could buy in a store. If none of the Cyber Monday electric bike deals is right for you, then this could be the solution to affordable e-bike fun.

One final point to note is that the price checker tool above only looks at Amazon. However, this is the only place we've seen Bafang kits sold directly to consumers. On Amazon, they are sold by third-party retailers rather than Bafang itself. The reason here is that Bafang is technically a business-to-business company that sells its kits as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to electric bike brands. Fortunately for consumers, a selection of third-party sellers have stocked up on various components, combined them into complete kits, and listed them for sale.

