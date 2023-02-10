Insuring an e-bike conversion kit? Here's what you need to know

Many bicycle insurance companies have specific policies for electric bikes, but what if you're insuring an e-bike conversion kit? Or more specifically, what if you're insuring a bike that's been converted to electric using one of the many electric bike conversion kits on the market today?

This is a question that's no doubt arisen to thousands of cyclists who have taken the route of adding motorised assistance to their previously pedal-powered bikes. However, despite the popularity of the devices such as the easy bolt-on Rubbee X, the fully integrated Swytch electric kit, or the budget-friendly Bafang conversion kit, there doesn't seem to be much information out there.

In a bid to demystify the problem of insuring your electric bike conversion, I spoke to David George, CEO of the leading bike insurer Bikmo, to find out.

An e-bike conversion is just an e-bike

Different parts of the world have different laws governing electric bikes. In the UK, the EU, and Australia, an electrically assisted pedal cycle is subject to a maximum output of 250 watts, must not have a throttle for motorbike-style 'twist and go' acceleration, and the motor's input must be limited to 25km/h. Things get a little muddier in the USA, where three tiers of e-bike classes come with differing laws by state.

This is all important because a bike with an electric conversion kit is, in the eyes of the law, no different to an e-bike bought in a store.

"Regardless of how it's got that power, whether it was built into the manufacturing stage, or if it was built in afterwards in a retrofit kit, or however you're powering it, it can't exceed those limits," explains George. "Otherwise, it's automatically tipped into the same category as scooters and motorcycles, which means that you need to have motor liability insurance, it needs to be taxed and needs to be licensed."

Do I need e-bike insurance or specialist insurance for my e-bike conversion?

Assuming that your newly converted electric bike meets the aforementioned requirements, then in the eyes of the law, you're riding a standard e-bike, and as such, standard e-bike insurance will suffice.

If it doesn't, then you'll need to contact your local vehicle licencing agency, such as the DVLA in the UK, in order to register your newly converted bike as a moped or motorbike. This, as George explains, will require insurance, licensing, and will be subject to the relevant local taxes.

Conversion kits can be compact and easy to fit (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Should I inform my existing insurer when converting a bike to electric?

Technically yes, but you might actually stand to benefit from doing so. Firstly, your newly converted e-bike is likely more expensive, so you may need to adjust the policy to account for that extra cost. However, more importantly, once it's classed as an e-bike, it might actually work out cheaper.

"With many providers, especially Bikmo, you go through the same journey, and it will be classed as e-bike insurance," George states. "But the main difference for us is that e-bike insurance is actually cheaper, it's 25% cheaper because we've proven through data and some research that actually, e-bike riders are generally a slightly lower risk than your average rider, largely because of the type of use and the demographic, particularly age.

"We'd always recommend that the individual gets in contact with the insurance company to let them know."

Unlike factory e-bikes, conversion kits can leave components and wiring exposed (Image credit: Josh Ross)

I fitted my e-bike conversion kit myself, is it still insured?

Yes. Relating to Bikmo, George refers me to the potential safety hazards that can occur from incorrect maintenance on all bikes, including those without an e-bike conversion kit. Insurers don't often stipulate rules on where bikes should be maintained, or by who, and an inexperienced home mechanic could inadvertently set up brakes incorrectly, making the bike unsafe to ride and causing an accident. Despite this, it would still be insured.

"We would treat it in the same way that you are able to maintain the bike yourself, we don't force you to go to a professional dealership to have any repair done. We put the onus onto the individual to make sure it is okay for the individual to change the kit themselves."

However, in the event that your insurer does stipulate that your bike is maintained professionally, that will apply to the conversion too, so check the small print of your policy to be sure.