Backstedt's back with Sprocket Procycling

Former professional rider Magnus Backstedt has maintained his involvement in team management with Continental squad Sprocket Procycling, a continuation of his Team Cyclesport.se - Magnus Maximus Coffee.com outfit that began life at the start of 2009.

"When I retired I wanted to create something good for riders who are outside of the fringes of the traditional cycling countries. Scandinavian riders are very much in demand now, you only have to look at Team Sky for confirmation of that," said Backstedt.

"I want to take everything I learned in 13 years as a professional rider and pass it onto these young guys. Our mission is to ride the Tour de France by 2015, the riders we have now should all be the right age by then," he added.

Magnus Maximus Coffee will remain a sponsor of the team, although the team is named after Sprocket Promotions, the public relations and sports management company established by Backstedt and Martin McCrossan five years ago.

Returning riders from the Magnus Maximus team of 2009 are Swedish national time trial champion Alex Wetterhall, Niklas Gustavsson, Filip Rudenstam and Freddy Johansson. They will be joined by an exciting and energetic young Swede, Richard Larsen.

Australian rider Jack Anderson was recently added to the team's roster and will ride alongside fellow English-speakers Russell Hampton and Joe Perrett. After leaving the Great Britain Academy in the summer of 2009 Hampton took up the offer the join the Swedish team for the back end of this season.

"Russell has a wealth of experience and is a special talent. His uniqueness maybe wasn't embraced on the GB Academy, but that is something we celebrate here and we see Russell very much as a leader figure within the team," said Backstedt.

Sprocket Procycling's 2010 roster: Jack Anderson (Aus), Russell Hampton (GBr), Joe Perrett (GBr), Niklas Gustavsson (Swe), Freddy Johansson (Swe), Richard Larsen (Swe), Filip Rudenstam (Swe), Alex Wetterhall (Swe)