Awang back on track, as teammates change direction

Malaysian track star returns to training after his injury at Manchester

Men's keirin gold medalist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

(Image credit: AFP)

Few will ever forget the harrowing images of Malaysia’s top track sprinter, Azizulhasni Awang, as his leg was skewered right through by a huge wooden stake-sized splinter of the Manchester Velodrome during the keirin event at the Track World Cup earlier this year.

