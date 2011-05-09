Awang back on track, as teammates change direction
Malaysian track star returns to training after his injury at Manchester
Few will ever forget the harrowing images of Malaysia’s top track sprinter, Azizulhasni Awang, as his leg was skewered right through by a huge wooden stake-sized splinter of the Manchester Velodrome during the keirin event at the Track World Cup earlier this year.
