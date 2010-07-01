Austrian Continental team riders excluded from Österreich Rundfahrt

Three riders from the Continental Team KTM Gebrüder Weiss have been shut out from the upcoming Österreich Rundfahrt. The Austrian National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has asked that the three be investigated for violating anti-doping regulations. .



On July 28, the NADA asked that an investigation of Michel Knopf, Josef Kugler and Hannes Gründlinger be opened. No specific charges have yet been made public. The three have apparently now been suspended by their team.



The race management said that it took the step to exclude the riders as “the next step in the fight against doping,” and “to ensure a doping-free cycling sport.”



Knopf confirmed to Austrian broadcaster ORF that the team had suspended him. He declared himself “shocked” at the events.



“Two cyclists telephoned one another and were overheard by the police. My name is supposed to have been mentioned in this conversation. I don't know what exactly was said,” Knopf claimed. “I am very shocked, that an investigation has begun based purely on speculation.”



