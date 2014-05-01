Australian Mountain Bike Championships return to Bright

Image 1 of 4 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 4 Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek) crossing the line in fourth (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 4 Troy Brosnan on his way to winning the Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 4 Dan McConnell win the elite men's cross country in Mt. Buller (Image credit: Russ Baker)

The Australian Mountain Bike National Championships will return to Bright, Victoria for 2015 and 2016. According to Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA), after a highly successful inaugural year for the championships in Bright in March, all parties were keen to ensure that the championships have an extended stay in the Alpine Shire.

At the 2014 championships, the downhill field included riders Tracey Hannah and Mick Hannah, who were both on the podium at the 2013 world championships, and former dual junior world champion Troy Brosnan took the men's title. Cross country fields were led and won by Olympians Dan McConnell and Bec Henderson.

The 2015 and 2016 Championships will again see the world's best racers across the major disciplines of Olympic cross country, downhill, observed trials and eliminator.

The Championships require the input and support of many organisations, and at the highest level represent a partnership between MTBA, the Alpine Shire Council and the Alpine Cycling Club.

Alpine Shire Mayor Peter Roper said the return showed the Alpine Shire was continuing to grow its reputation as a leading cycling destination. "We are really excited to see the Australian Mountain Bike Championships return to the Alpine Shire," he said.

"Having the championships return to Bright and Surrounds will further cement the region as a cycling mecca and strengthen our product offer as a destination that promotes a life lived outside."

MTBA President Russ Baker said, "Bright has seen a great progression for mountain biking in recent years, from the most popular national series round in 2013 to the successful national 2014 championships."

This commitment from Bright and MTBA for the next two years, plus the dedication of the Alpine Cycling Club, will see developments in the sport in the region which will benefit mountain biking for years to come."

The 2015 Championships will be held in March, with the final date to be confirmed.