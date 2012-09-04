Australian 2013 MTB National Series schedule announced

Tracey Hannah races toward victory at Stromlo Forest Park (Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography)

Mountain Bike racing will return to Mt Buller in the Victorian high country this summer with Cycling Australia and MTBA announcing that it will host the first of three events in the elite 2013 MTB National Series.

The summer schedule will also include the Subaru MTB National Championships in Canberra from February 19-24, followed by the Oceania Championships in Glenorchy, Tasmania from 27-31 March.

"Mt Buller and our neighbour Mt Stirling have some of the most amazing MTB single track in Australia, so we're thrilled to host the opening round of the MTBA National Series," said Katie Bowker, Events Manager at Mt Buller.

MTBA President Russell Baker was just as enthusiastic.

"Mt Buller has seen very exciting racing in previous national rounds. It is a great venue for the start of the new series, and also a great location to start the new means of delivering what will become an Australia-wide national series for mountain bikers in coming years."

The second national series event will be staged at the famed New South Wales ski-town of Thredbo, February 6-10 with the third event in Bright March 13-17 which will lead into the Oceania Championships. It's been over a decade since the Bright trails have been showcased.

Meantime, it will be the first occasion for Tasmania to host the Oceania Championships, taking place March 27-31.

MTBA's Technical Director for the National Series and Subaru National Championships, Simon French, says the venues give a good mix for Australia's emerging talent.

"This year's venues provide us with an excellent canvass for developing truly world-class racing opportunities," said French.

"From the iconic alpine trails of Mount Buller to the perpetual riders' favourite, Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park, I believe we are offering Australia's best racing venues this season. I look forward to working with the venue hosts towards delivering an incredible season of racing."

Dates, venues -

Round 1: Mt Buller, VIC - January 16 - 20

Round 2: Thredbo, NSW - February 6 - 10

Round 3: Bright, VIC - March 13 - 17

Subaru MTB National Championships: Canberra, ACT - February 19 - 24

Oceania MTB Championships: Glenorchy, TAS - March 27 - 31