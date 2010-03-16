Australia picks final Track Worlds team

Jack Bobridge celebrates his victory in the men's individual pursuit final (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

Cycling Australia announced its team for the UCI Track World Championships this week, naming an 18-rider team for the event which begins in Copenhagen, Denmark next week.

The final selection came down to a trial between the riders vying for the men's endurance group, with two-time Junior World Champion Luke Durbridge as the unlucky one to miss out.

"It was certainly one of the toughest decisions I've had to make," said men's endurance coach Ian McKenzie. "As I told the riders last night it's been the hardest team to pick since 2004 because of the depth of talent in the group."

"It's a great position for a coach to be in but it's always tough that someone has to miss out and this time it was Luke," said McKenzie.

Jack Bobridge, who set one of the fastest individual pursuit times in history at his national championships last fall, will head the team along with Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn, defending Omnium World Champion Leigh Howard, Points Race World Champion Cameron Meyer and brother Travis Meyer..

"There are some very positive signs from training and we have high expectations as to how we'll perform in Denmark," said Brosnan. "Of course it all depends on how everyone else performs but the team environment, attitude and preparation have all been really positive."

In the men's sprint group are Jason Niblett, Shane Perkins, Dan Ellis and Scott Sunderland.

The women's team will include Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch who will defend their team sprint title, while defending Omnium World Champion Josephine Tomic will look to repeat.

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Megan Dunn, Belinda Goss, Sarah Kent and former short track speed skater Emily Rosemond also earned places on the World Championships team.

'Cyclones' Australian Team for the 2010 UCI Track World Championships

Jack Bobridge (Evaston Park SA, 13.07.1989) (Track Endurance)

Rohan Dennis (Vale Park SA, 28.05.1990) (Track Endurance)

Dan Ellils (Ngunnawal, ACT 07.10.1988) (Sprint Group)

Michael Hepburn (Brookfield, QLD 17.09.1991) (Track Endurance)

Leigh Howard (Waurn Ponds VIC, 18.10.1989) (Track Endurance) 2009 omnium World Champion

Cameron Meyer (Helena Valley, WA 11.01.1988) (Track Endurance) 2009 points race World Champion

Travis Meyer (Helena Valley WA, 08.06.1989) (Track Endurance)

Jason Niblett (Horsham, VIC 18.02.1983)(Sprint Group)

Shane Perkins (Hughesdale, VIC 31.12.1986) (Sprint Group)

Scott Sunderland (Hillarys, WA 16.03.1988) (Sprint Group)

Ashlee Ankudinoff (Menai NSW, 20.08.1990)(Track Endurance)

Megan Dunn (Dubbo NSW, 27.08.1991) (Track Endurance)

Belinda Goss (Nook, TAS, 06.01.1984) (Track Endurance)

Sarah Kent (Duncraig WA, 10.02.1990) (Track Endurance)

Kaarle McCulloch (Gymea Bay, NSW 20.01.1988) (Sprint Group) 2009 team sprint World Champion

Anna Meares (Gracemere, QLD 21.09.1983) (Sprint Group) 2009 team sprint World Champion

Emily Rosemond (Thorneside, QLD 11.03.1986) (Sprint Group)

Josephine Tomic (Perth WA, 09.06.1989) (Track Endurance) 2009 omnium World Champion