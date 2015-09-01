Australia aiming for success across numerous disciplines at Mountain Bike World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Troy Brosnan (Australia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Pietermaritzburg World Cup winner Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 5 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 5 Eliminator world champion Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

The 37-rider strong Australian team heads to the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Vallnord, Andorra looking to take home several rainbow jerseys. The championships begin Tuesday with the Eliminator, a discipline in which Australia tasted the ultimate success in 2013 via Paul van der Ploeg who will look to carry his recent national 'cross title winning form into the opening event.

In the XCO, Australian will be lead by Daniel McConnell, fresh from placing fifth at the Windham, USA World Cup round, with the 30-year-old aiming to improve upon that performance and claim a maiden worlds medal.

"I have been feeling really good in training, so now just have to put it all together in the race situation," McConnell said. "I have specifically done multiple altitude camps this year to prepare myself for the course in Andorra, so I really hope it pays off.

"It's been a tough year for me in the World Cup's, so I would love to finish the season on a high. If I have a good day, the podium is not out of reach."

In the elite women's race, Australia's chances for a high overall finish will rest with national champion Rebecca Henderson who is looking to improve upon her 15th place at last year's race.

Troy Brosnan, who finished third overall in the UCI World Cup standings, leads the men's downhill chances on the energy sapping high altitude course as he looks for his first elite rainbow jersey. The 2010-11 Junior World Champion finished third at the Val di Sole World Cup round last month, just 1.8 seconds off winner Aaron Gwin despite a heavy crash.

"My preparation coming into the World's has been great, I feel really strong and fast. After having a really good race in Val di Sole I am excited and keen to race here in Andorra," said Brosnan who was third at the 2014 worlds. "Ultimately there is only one thing I will be happy with here this week, and that would be winning.

"It feels amazing to be representing my country, knowing I have the whole of Australia behind me. I just have to make them proud."

Former dual world champion Sam Hill and 2013 silver medallist Mick Hannah will also represent Australia in the men's downhill Tracey Hannah, a bronze medallist from two years ago, will lead the elite women's charge alongside 2014 junior world champion Tegan Molloy in her first foray into the elite championships.

Having finished second overall in the junior World Cup standings Andrew Crimmins will be hoping it all comes together on the day for the ultimate success.

