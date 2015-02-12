Pro bike: Dan McConnell's Trek Domane Koppenberg

Image 1 of 17 Dan McConnell’s Trek Domane Koppenberg - Trek Factory Racing team issue (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 17 Veloflex provides the tubulars. These look like the Roubaix model to us (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 17 Just like on his mountain bike, McConnell uses a Bontrager Montrose Pro saddle in a 138mm width (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 17 Sitting in the frame's left chainstay, a Bontrager DuoTrap ANT+ sensor reads wheel speed (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 17 A SRM Power Control 7 head unit collects the data (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 17 The frames feature a very neat integrated number plate holder (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 17 ven the SRM Power control is matched to the frame (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 17 The Di2 Climber shifter pod offers rear shifting from the handlebar tops (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 17 Team-issue Bontrager XXX stems perfectly match the frame (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 17 The Bontrager Aeolus 5 DR3 tubular wheels feature carbon-shelled hubs. The rear hub uses DT Swiss internals (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 17 Bontrager is now providing clearer branding to its team-issue components (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 17 The team-issue Trek Domane Koppenberg features a non-replaceable steel derailleur hanger. With this, we suspect the Di2 shifting on this ride is exceptional (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 17 A 175mm crank length isn't the norm for a 1.8m rider racing road, but McConnell's preference for the longer cranks comes from his background in mountain biking (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 17 Trek Factory Racing are sponsored by SRM - here the team uses a SRM Shimano 11-speed crank (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 17 McConnell isn't a full-time member of the Trek Factory Racing team. He spends most of his season racing mountain bikes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 17 The Domane is unique for its IsoSpeed seat tube 'decoupler', which allows the seat tube to pivot between the seat tube for compliance (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 17 Bontrager Bat Cages hold hydration. With some unbelievably lightweight (and expensive) cages on offer from Bontrager, the use of these plastic items is a little surprising (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)

This article originally appeared on BikeRadar

Dan McConnell might be ranked third in the world for cross-country mountain biking, but the Australian rider joined the Trek Factory Racing team at the 2015 Tour Down Under. It was his first WorldTour event, and although he insists mountain biking is his prime focus, we suspect he'll accompany the team in more events to come.

Most of the Trek Factory Team would normally ride the Emonda or Madone road bikes, but Trek Australia told BikeRadar that the majority of the team rode the Domane at the Tour Down Under, because of Australia's generally poorly surfaced roads.

The Domane is best known for its seat tube that pivots within the top tube

However, this isn't the usual upright and relaxed Domane endurance bike you'll find at your local Trek dealer, but the recently released Domane Koppenberg. This special version combines the smooth riding IsoSpeed seat tube 'decoupler' with far racier geometry borrowed from the new Emonda range.

With a non-replaceable steel derailleur hanger and a limited size range of 56, 58 and 60 and 62cm, the Domane Koppenberg frameset is designed for the WorldTour team first, and consumer sales second.

We recently featured McConnell's Trek Superfly FS 9.9 with prototype XTR Di2, which he rode at the 2014 mountain bike world championships. This Domane shares the same brand and colour, but it's otherwise a very different beast.

Standing at 1.8m (5ft 11in), McConnell rides a slightly larger-than-expected 58cm frame size, with a relatively sensible 125mm length stem.

The Climber shifter pod is a common addition to many Trek Factory Racing bikes

The Bontrager DuoTrap sensor usually offers both cadence and speed, although here it's only used for the latter

SRM states that ultimate data accuracy requires a wheel-based speed sensor and so Trek Factory Racing use the Bontrager ANT+ DuoTrap that sits integrated within the left chainstay of the frame.

As a Trek-owned company, Bontrager joins Shimano as another major component sponsor of the Trek Factory Racing team. For 2015, the team will use some Bontrager components with 'team-issue' graphics that make the brand more obvious – the red stem and wheels are clear examples of this.

McConnell's choice in wheels doesn't waver from the rest of the team, with 50mm deep Bontrager Aeolus 5 DR3 carbon tubulars shod with 24mm width rubber from VeloFlex.

A mountain bike saddle for the mountain biker

Other than the 11-speed chain and Di2 wiring, perhaps the only component that's the same as his mountain bike is the Bontrager Montrose Pro saddle in a middle width.

At 7.43kg (16.35lb) including a SRM head unit, the complete weight of McConnell's ride is on the upper-end for WorldTour, with the extra weight coming from the Domane frame and SRM power meter.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Trek Domane Koppenberg H1, 58cm

Fork: Trek Domane Koppenberg, E2 asymmetric steerer

Headset: CaneCreek tapered

Stem: Bontrager XXX, 125mm x -7 degrees, team issue

Handlebar: Bontrager Race VR-C, 42cm (c-c)

Tape: Bontrager Cork

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 + Climber shifters

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 175mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: Trek BB90

Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-ace

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 DR3 tubular

Front tyre: Veloflex Roubaix, 24mm

Rear tyre: Veloflex Roubaix, 24mm

Saddle: Bontrager Montrose Pro, 138mm width

Seatpost: Bontrager carbon topper, straight

Bottle cages: Bontrager Bat Cage (2)

Computer: SRM Power Control 7, Bontrager DuoTrap ANT+ speed sensor

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.8m (5ft 11in)

Rider's weight: 68kg (149.6lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 751mm

Saddle setback: 85mm

Seat tube length (c-c): 485mm

Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 590mm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 100mm

Head tube length: 160mm

Top tube length (effective): 573mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.43kg (16.35lb), with SRM Power Control 7 head unit