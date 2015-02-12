Pro bike: Dan McConnell's Trek Domane Koppenberg
Trek Factory Racing team bike of the world cup mountain biker
Dan McConnell might be ranked third in the world for cross-country mountain biking, but the Australian rider joined the Trek Factory Racing team at the 2015 Tour Down Under. It was his first WorldTour event, and although he insists mountain biking is his prime focus, we suspect he'll accompany the team in more events to come.
Most of the Trek Factory Team would normally ride the Emonda or Madone road bikes, but Trek Australia told BikeRadar that the majority of the team rode the Domane at the Tour Down Under, because of Australia's generally poorly surfaced roads.
The Domane is best known for its seat tube that pivots within the top tube
However, this isn't the usual upright and relaxed Domane endurance bike you'll find at your local Trek dealer, but the recently released Domane Koppenberg. This special version combines the smooth riding IsoSpeed seat tube 'decoupler' with far racier geometry borrowed from the new Emonda range.
With a non-replaceable steel derailleur hanger and a limited size range of 56, 58 and 60 and 62cm, the Domane Koppenberg frameset is designed for the WorldTour team first, and consumer sales second.
We recently featured McConnell's Trek Superfly FS 9.9 with prototype XTR Di2, which he rode at the 2014 mountain bike world championships. This Domane shares the same brand and colour, but it's otherwise a very different beast.
Standing at 1.8m (5ft 11in), McConnell rides a slightly larger-than-expected 58cm frame size, with a relatively sensible 125mm length stem.
The Bontrager DuoTrap sensor usually offers both cadence and speed, although here it's only used for the latter
SRM states that ultimate data accuracy requires a wheel-based speed sensor and so Trek Factory Racing use the Bontrager ANT+ DuoTrap that sits integrated within the left chainstay of the frame.
As a Trek-owned company, Bontrager joins Shimano as another major component sponsor of the Trek Factory Racing team. For 2015, the team will use some Bontrager components with 'team-issue' graphics that make the brand more obvious – the red stem and wheels are clear examples of this.
McConnell's choice in wheels doesn't waver from the rest of the team, with 50mm deep Bontrager Aeolus 5 DR3 carbon tubulars shod with 24mm width rubber from VeloFlex.
A mountain bike saddle for the mountain biker
Other than the 11-speed chain and Di2 wiring, perhaps the only component that's the same as his mountain bike is the Bontrager Montrose Pro saddle in a middle width.
At 7.43kg (16.35lb) including a SRM head unit, the complete weight of McConnell's ride is on the upper-end for WorldTour, with the extra weight coming from the Domane frame and SRM power meter.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Trek Domane Koppenberg H1, 58cm
Fork: Trek Domane Koppenberg, E2 asymmetric steerer
Headset: CaneCreek tapered
Stem: Bontrager XXX, 125mm x -7 degrees, team issue
Handlebar: Bontrager Race VR-C, 42cm (c-c)
Tape: Bontrager Cork
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 + Climber shifters
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 175mm, 53/39T
Bottom bracket: Trek BB90
Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-ace
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 DR3 tubular
Front tyre: Veloflex Roubaix, 24mm
Rear tyre: Veloflex Roubaix, 24mm
Saddle: Bontrager Montrose Pro, 138mm width
Seatpost: Bontrager carbon topper, straight
Bottle cages: Bontrager Bat Cage (2)
Computer: SRM Power Control 7, Bontrager DuoTrap ANT+ speed sensor
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.8m (5ft 11in)
Rider's weight: 68kg (149.6lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 751mm
Saddle setback: 85mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 485mm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 590mm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 100mm
Head tube length: 160mm
Top tube length (effective): 573mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.43kg (16.35lb), with SRM Power Control 7 head unit
