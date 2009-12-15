Aussie mountain bikers call for cancer support

Image 1 of 2 Brendan 'Trekky' Johnston earlier this year. (Image credit: Andrew Blair) Image 2 of 2 The signed Australian national team jersey up for auction. (Image credit: Andrew Blair)

Australian national team mountain biker Brendan Johnston was diagnosed with cancer prior to this year's world championships and with a long bout of chemotherapy about to get underway, a charity auction has been established to assist in his recovery.

Up for auction on ebay is an official Australian national team jersey signed by members of the Australian mountain bike squad that raced the world championships at Mt Stromlo, Canberra, in September 2009.

The brand new medium Santini jersey is a replica complete with MTBA logo, as worn by the Australian national team. Most of the team members have signed the jersey, including Beijing Olympian Dan McConnell, national champions Rowena Fry and Lachlan Norris and many more, including Katherine O'Shea and Paul Van Der Ploeg.

Johnston, known affectionately as 'Trekky', had urgent surgery to remove the cancer before the world titles and in an incredible effort was able to get back on the bike to race the championships on home soil, finishing 50th in the men's cross country. He now begins on the long road with multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

All proceeds from this auction will go to assist Johnston in his fight against cancer. You can read more on Trekky’s website.