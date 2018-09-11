At the Vuelta a Espana with BMC Racing - Gallery
An intimate look at life on the road for US-registered WorldTour team
The BMC Racing riders enjoyed the second rest day of the Vuelta a España on Monday, recovering from a gruelling week of racing that concluded with three consecutive mountain stages.
Richie Porte has struggled to compete for the general classification and so the team targeted stage victories in the second week, with Porte, Nicolas Roche, Alessandro De Marchi, Brent Bookwalter and Dylan Teuns all going on the attack and often prominent in breakaways.
De Marchi produced a huge ride to win stage 11 to Ribeira Sacra Luintra after attacking with Roche and other riders in the finale. The Italian has suffered a series of setbacks in the last 18 months but showed his ability with a strong solo attack in the rolling hills to the finish. It was his third stage victory at the Vuelta after similar success in 2014 and 2015. His performances are likely to secure him a role in the Italian team for the upcoming World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.
In the third week of the Vuelta a España Rohan Dennis will target Tuesday’s 32km time trial stage to Torrelavega, while the other riders will continue to look for daily success.
Photographer Chris Auld has been following the Vuelta a España since the start in Málaga, and you can scroll through the gallery above of his behind-the-scenes shots from BMC Racing’s second rest day.
This latest photo gallery captures the BMC Racing riders enjoying the second rest day in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.
They went for a recovery and time trial recon ride, which included a coffee stop, with Dennis paying particular attention to the details of the time trial course. The afternoon was dedicated to an extra long massage to help recovery, some personal time and naps.
