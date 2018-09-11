At the Vuelta a Espana with BMC Racing - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Dylan Teuns, Joey Roskopf and Rohan Dennis discuss their time trial recon. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 2 of 23 Nicolas Roche on the BMC bus ahead of stage 15. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 3 of 23 Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte on the second rest day of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 4 of 23 Brent Bookwalter and Joey Roskopf on the coffee stop after the time trial recon. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 5 of 23 Rohan Dennis and Daniel Green discuss the time trial route over coffee. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 6 of 23 Dylan Teuns on the rest day coffee stop. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 7 of 23 Francisco Ventoso takes a short cut. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 8 of 23 Francisco Ventoso on the massage table. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 10 of 23 Auxi Martin performs post-stage massage. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 11 of 23 Joey Roskopf. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 12 of 23 Richie Porte poses for photos with fans. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 13 of 23 Rohan Dennis and Francisco Ventoso sample the Torrelavega time trial course. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 14 of 23 Francisco Ventoso at the team briefing on stage 15 (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 15 of 23 Joey Roskopf in the team briefing on stage 15. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 16 of 23 Jackson Stewart takes the morning meeting for BMC. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 17 of 23 The briefing notes for stage 16. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 18 of 23 Francisco Ventoso consults the road book. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 19 of 23 Team briefing on the BMC bus. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 20 of 23 Dylan Teuns on the team bus after stage 15. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 21 of 23 Alessandro De Marchi at the BMC team meeting. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 22 of 23 BMC directeur sportif Klaas Lodewyck waits for riders on the rest day at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 23 of 23 Richie Porte, Francisco Ventoso and Rohan Dennis, wait at traffic lights during stage 16 course recon. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The BMC Racing riders enjoyed the second rest day of the Vuelta a España on Monday, recovering from a gruelling week of racing that concluded with three consecutive mountain stages.

Richie Porte has struggled to compete for the general classification and so the team targeted stage victories in the second week, with Porte, Nicolas Roche, Alessandro De Marchi, Brent Bookwalter and Dylan Teuns all going on the attack and often prominent in breakaways.

De Marchi produced a huge ride to win stage 11 to Ribeira Sacra Luintra after attacking with Roche and other riders in the finale. The Italian has suffered a series of setbacks in the last 18 months but showed his ability with a strong solo attack in the rolling hills to the finish. It was his third stage victory at the Vuelta after similar success in 2014 and 2015. His performances are likely to secure him a role in the Italian team for the upcoming World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

In the third week of the Vuelta a España Rohan Dennis will target Tuesday’s 32km time trial stage to Torrelavega, while the other riders will continue to look for daily success.

Photographer Chris Auld has been following the Vuelta a España since the start in Málaga, and you can scroll through the gallery above of his behind-the-scenes shots from BMC Racing’s second rest day.

This latest photo gallery captures the BMC Racing riders enjoying the second rest day in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

They went for a recovery and time trial recon ride, which included a coffee stop, with Dennis paying particular attention to the details of the time trial course. The afternoon was dedicated to an extra long massage to help recovery, some personal time and naps.

