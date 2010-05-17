At the start of stage two of the Tour of California

Image 1 of 23 Garmin-Transitions' Steven Cozza signs autographs (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 2 of 23 The RadioShack team rig was a popular place for fans to catch a glimpse of the team's stars. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 3 of 23 National Champion George Hincapie (BMC) is always a popular interviewee. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 4 of 23 Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt signs autographs. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 5 of 23 Young fans enjoy the chance to meet the racers. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 6 of 23 HTC-Columbia rider Michael Rogers meets his fans. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 7 of 23 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets interviewed. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 8 of 23 Scars on the legs of rider Tom Boonen (BMC) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 9 of 23 United Healthcare rider Marc de Maar, who was in yesterday's break, talks to young fans. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 10 of 23 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) is hoping for another Tour of California overall win this year. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 11 of 23 A Saxo Bank rider gives fans some attention. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 12 of 23 BMC's Alexander Kristoff finished third in stage 1 yesterday. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 13 of 23 Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) signs autographs. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 14 of 23 HTC-Columbia staff discuss the plan for the day. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 15 of 23 The two HTC-Columbia team directors, Rolf Aldag and Brian Holms (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 16 of 23 Quick Step bikes all lined up and ready for stage 2 (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 17 of 23 Jelly Belly bikes in front of a cheerfully painted team rig. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 18 of 23 United Healthcare rider Brad White poses next to the photo of his teammates. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 19 of 23 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) grabs his bike and heads to the start. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 20 of 23 A Garmin-Transitions rider is interviewed before the start. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 21 of 23 A patriotic Amgen Tour of California fan (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 22 of 23 Two Rabobank riders by their bus before the start. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 23 of 23 A team RadioShack rider doles out posters to eager fans. (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini)

The weather forecast was ominous for stage 2 on Monday morning at the Tour of California, but plenty of excited spectators came out to see, and in some cases meet, their favorite cycling heros prior to the start in Davis.

Cyclingnews was on hand and captured these images of the scene.

Riders emerged from their team buses to sign autographs and chat with fans, young and old, as they readied for the start in gray, drizzly weather. On tap for the day is 110.1 miles (177.2km) to the finish in Santa Rosa.