Astellas announce 2015 roster

Image 1 of 5 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas) surprised the sprinters to take todays win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Astellas Cycling rider Chris Uberti couldn’t look more pleased of the win taken by Brecht Dhaene on Saturday. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 3 of 5 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas) in the break before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) was the designated gunner for the team (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 5 of 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) and Max Jenkins (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) hit a steep section of the climb at the same time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Astellas Cycling Team will return to the UCI Continental level for a second year in 2015, boasting a beefed-up 15-rider roster, new sponsors and an expanded race schedule.

“We are looking to build on our strong first year as a professional team,” said Andrew Frey, principal of the Cycling Development Foundation and Astellas team director. “We look forward to achieving success with our core of experienced riders, as well as develop younger talent in a sustainable way.”

The team took multiple victories last year during its first season on the UCIAmerica, claiming wins in Georgia, South Carolina, California and as far north as Wisconsin. The season culminated with victories in the USA crits individual and team overall.

In addition to returning Astellas as the title sponsor of the program for the fourth year, the team also renewed partnerships with Litespeed, Pactimo, 3T, and Soigneur. New supporting partners in 2015 include Fast Forward, HT, Smanie, Bollé, Pro Gold, Northwave, and Limar.

The team is returning nine riders from the 2014 roster, including Cortlan Brown, Brandon Feehery, Stephen Hyde, Clay Murfet, Hogan Sills, Ryan Aitcheson, Matthew Green, Brecht Dhaene and sprinter Justin Williams.

“We pride ourselves on a great mix of riders from many different backgrounds and nationalities, Frey said. “The younger guys have a sustainable place to learn their trade and the experienced riders have a team they can really blossom in. We can’t wait to get on the road.”

The team features six new riders, including one who will be starting his first professional season and one who will be starting his last. Jake Silverberg, 18, is the current American junior criterium champion and a first-year professional. Adam Myerson, patron of US criterium racing, will retire from road racing after he crosses the finish line of his hometown race, the TD Mayors Cup in September.

Other new riders include Peter Olejniczak, Max Jenkins, Daniel Gardner and Jake Sitler.

With racing across North America and Europe, the Astellas Cycling Team looks to build on its successes on the road in the National Racing Calendar and selected UCI races as well as in criteriums in the USA Crits series as well as the National Criterium Calendar

2015 Astellas Cycling Team:

Returning: Cortlan Brown (USA), Brandon Feehery (USA), Stephen Hyde (USA), Clay Murfet (Australia), Hogan Sills (USA), Ryan Aitcheson (Canada), Matthew Green (Great Britain), Brecht Dhaene (Belgium), Justin Williams (USA)

New: Peter Olejniczak (USA), Max Jenkins (USA), Jake Silverberg (USA), Daniel Gardner (Great Britain), Adam Myerson (USA), Jake Sitler (USA).