Astana tackles Etna, makes first Giro d'Italia selection

Image 1 of 3 Astana riders on their way to the snow-covered Etna (Image credit: Pro Team Astana) Image 2 of 3 Astana riders do an Etna recon for the Giro (Image credit: Pro Team Astana) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger is looking forward to the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP)

Team Astana has held its first training rides up Mount Etna in Sicily in preparation for the Giro d'Italia. The Kazakh team has also made its first Giro pre-selection, confirming Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic as the captain.

Last week team manager Giuseppe Martinelli took ten riders to Etna, where they trained for six hours. "This is a very difficult stage, and if we have warm weather in the next Giro, it will be a massacre!"

“I think this stage will be very strategic and there are some who may lose valuable minutes in the general classification, so there will be plenty at stake "

Martinelli also took the opportunity to asses the riders. “They worked very well, they are in good conditions, but the Giro is still far from now."

Kreuziger, who turns 25 the day before the Giro starts, will lead the team in Italy. Martinelli also said that he will count on Paolo Tiralongo, Francesco Masciarelli, Evgeni Petrov, and Fredrik Kessiakoff “who will be our strength in the next Giro.”