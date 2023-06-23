Astana Qazaqstan unveil 'veins of mineral stones' kit for Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan)

Astana Qazaqstan have become the latest team to unveil a new kit for the 2023 Tour de France. Mark Cavendish and company will wear a redesigned jersey for the race, which gets underway in Bilbao on July 1.

The new kit retains Astana’s traditional blue and gold colours, but the pattern is designed to mimic the “veins of mineral stones.”

The team explained that “the graphics used in the unique design combine the power of minerals and precious stones that the land of Kazakhstan is rich in.”

The redesign follows the news that Astana Qazaqstan had secured two new backers, namely KAZ Minerals and investment company Freedom Broker. The team described the companies as “two leaders of the Kazakh economy in their fields.”

The new jersey is not the only alteration at Astana prior to the Tour. On Thursday, the team announced that Cavendish’s former lead-out man Mark Renshaw has come on board for the Tour as a ‘sprint and lead-out consultant.’

Cavendish is riding his final Tour after announcing that he would retire at the end of this season, and he is chasing a record-breaking 35th stage victory in July.

The Manxman currently shares the record with Eddy Merckx, having drawn level with the Belgian on his last Tour appearance in 2021.

