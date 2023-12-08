Bahrain Victorious unveil new-look white jersey for 2024

Bahrain Victorious have unveiled their 2024 kit, switching away from their usual red look to go with a primarily white jersey for the upcoming season.

The new design is broadly similar in concept to the team's 2023 Tour de France kit, which was white, teal, gold, and black as the team paid homage to Bahrain's pearling history.

The 2024 kit is mostly 'pearl white' with black shorts and trim as well as teal touches and small gold accents on the helmet and bike.

The teal, the team says, "represents the tones of the shallow waters of the 'two seas' renowned for their rich pearling beds surrounding the kingdom". Meanwhile the black colouring "is more than just a mere colour change", representing the team's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint in line with the UCI's 'Agenda 2030' on climate action.

"In this sustainability journey, we are proud to further develop our partnership with Bapco Energies, a company with ambitious plans to pursue 'net zero'," the team announced. "Bapco Energies will embark on this journey with us, providing knowledge and expertise to help reduce our team’s environmental footprint in line with the UCI targets.

"Our commitment as a team towards achieving these sustainability goals is also to inspire future generations and encourage broader adoption of cycling as a sustainable form of movement."

Bapco Energies is a semi-independent agency within Bahrain's Ministry of Oil and Gas founded to develop the country's petroleum resources. As of 2022, it held assets worth over $10billion. The UCI's 'Agenda 2030' plans to make the sport carbon neutral with all stakeholders – including teams – reducing their emissions by 50% by 2030.

Bahrain Victorious are the next WorldTour team to unveil a new look for 2024, following on from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, who recently unveiled a white and blue kit as they did away with their infamous brown shorts.

The 2024 kit, a major departure from the usual red kit, will be worn by the team's stars including Matej Mohorič, Damiano Caruso, and Jack Haig, as well as new signings – Torstein Træen from Uno-X and neo-pros Alberto Bruttomesso and Finlay Pickering.

The team waves goodbye to Mikel Landa this winter as the Spanish climber joins Soudal-QuickStep, while sprinter Jonathan Milan heads to Lidl-Trek and Filip Maciejuk moves to Bora-Hansgrohe.