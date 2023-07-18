Astana Qazaqstan ready to back Mark Cavendish in 2024 sprints
‘He’s got to decide if he wants to carry on, then we’ll find a solution' says Vinokourov
Astana Qazaqstan are ready to build a new and stronger sprint leadout for Mark Cavendish if he decides to race on, with team manager Alexander Vinokourov ready to “find a solution” and draw up a new contract for 2024.
Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France during stage 8, fracturing his collarbone. He has undergone surgery but will need several weeks to recover and begin training on the road.
He announced during the Giro d’Italia in May that 2023 would be his final season but Vinokorov was quick to open the door to Cavendish racing on in 2024 and riding the Tour de France again, to end his career on a high rather and try to set the outright record for the number of stage wins at the race, which he currently shares with Eddy Merckx.
“Yes, we’d like Mark to continue in 2024 and race his 15th Tour de France to win that 35th stage,” Vinokourov said after Cavendish crashed.
“I myself broke my femur in 2011 in the Tour, and that should have been my last year. But I didn’t want to end my career like that. Mark has the same mentality, the same willpower to achieve his final goal. We’re ready to offer him that chance. But it’s up to him to decide.”
Cavendish has yet to reveal his plan for the future but appears keen to race again in 2023. Vinokourov revealed he could travel to Paris next Sunday for the final stage of the Tour de France and to celebrate with his teammates. It could be an ideal moment to speak with Vinokourov about his future plans.
According to Tuttobiciweb, Vinokourov is already busy negotiating with riders who could act as lead-out riders and sprinters at Astana Qazaqstan in 2024.
The Italian website suggests that Germany’s Max Kanter of Movistar could be part of a leadout train, with Jordi Meeus, currently at Bora-Hansgrohe a possible lead-out man or alternative sprinter.
Vinokourov appears ready to satisfy any requests that Cavendish may have.
“He’s got to decide if he wants to carry on. Then we’ll find a solution,” Vinokourov told Bicisport.it, speaking in Italian.
“I think Mark could have won a stage. I can’t say for sure but he wanted to do well, he showed that in Bordeaux.
“He’s undergone an operation and is recovering at home. He’ll perhaps come to Paris to celebrate the end of the Tour with the team.”
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.