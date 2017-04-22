Trending

Astana compiles touching video tribute to Michele Scarponi

Team remembers its charismatic leader

Michele Scarponi liked to play to the camera

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In our memory forever... Big champion and great friend... Michele Scarponi, you are in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/6P3QsStiXX

The Astana team posted the above video in tribute to Michele Scarponi, who died after being struck when the driver of a van failed to give way to Scarponi at an intersection while he was out training near his home in Filottrano on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The 37-year-old leaves behind his wife Anna and twin sons Giacomo and Tommaso.

His team wore black arm bands and observed a minute of silence before the Tour of Croatia stage 5 on Saturday. Astana has also decided to race in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, where Jakob Fuglsang will be the leader. Organisers of the race will hold a minute of remembrance for Scarponi in Liège before the start of the race.