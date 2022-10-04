Astana an option for Quintana after Arkéa-Samsic divorce

Team ArkeaSamsic Colombian rider Nairo Quintana rides the final kilometers of the 11th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race

Nairo Quintana could move to Astana Qazaqstan rather than a French WorldTour team after leaving Arkéa-Samsic , with the Colombian climber hoping the Court of Arbitration for Sport will clear him of any wrongdoing in a hearing on October 12, over his Tour de France positive for tramadol.

At the weekend L’Equipe suggested that a French WorldTour team was interested in signing Quintana for 2023 and on Tuesday named AG2R Citroën as a possible option. However the French squad moved quickly to deny any interest in signing the Colombian or any contact with his agent.

Cyclingnews understands that Astana Qazaqstan is the most likely destination for Quintana, with his tramadol positive not seen as an obstacle. Vincenzo Nibali will retire after Saturday’s Il Lombardia and Quintana could share Grand Tour team leadership with fellow-Colombian Miguel Angel López.

Astana Qazaqstan has endured a difficult 2022 season, winning just four races. But the team appears set to secure a WorldTour licence for 2023-2025, despite some delays in salary payments, and manager Alexander Vinokourov is working on rebuilding the roster.

Quintana was retrospectively disqualified from this summer’s Tour de France after two blood samples during the race tested positive for tramadol. The painkiller is not classified as a performance-enhancing drug but is banned by the UCI. Riders returning a positive result for the substance during a race via a blood droplet test are disqualified, while a second offence carries a five-month ban. WADA has recently announced that tramadol will become a banned substance from 2024.

Quintana denies any wrongdoing.

Cyclingnews understands his appeal to the CAS in Switzerland will be heard on Wednesday October 12, with a verdict expected soon after.

“As you know, I have presented my defence before CAS. We continue to work with my group of lawyers and I am confident because I am honourable and honest,” Quintana claimed recently.

Quintana joined Arkéa-Samsic from Movistar in 2020 and helped the Brittany-based team score enough points to secure a place in the 2023-2025 WorldTour. The former Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia winner secured 11 victories for Arkéa-Samsic and he finished sixth overall behind Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the 2022 Tour de France.

However that result and the related UCI ranking points will be lost if the CAS upholds the tramadol positive test and ban.

The 32-year-old Colombian has not raced for Arkéa-Samsic since his tramadol positive case emerged but travelled to Australia to ride the Road World Championships for Colombia. He claimed that health issues prevented him racing again this season.

Quintana and Arkéa-Samsic announced a three-year contract extension just a few days before his tramadol case emerged but it appears a contract was never signed, allowing Arkéa-Samsic to confirm the divorce.

It seems the two reached an amicable separation.

“I thank the team in which we were able to have many races, some that we won others that we lost. We had ups and downs, but I was able to give all my experience and learning to a great team,” Quintana said in his farewell message.

“I was able to get the points to take the team to the WorldTour, fulfilling what was promised when I was hired, and hopefully next year the team will be racing in the WorldTour peloton.”

“Let’s keep pedalling forward and then discuss my future. I want to continue showing the rider that I am, what I am made of, and what I can do.”