ASO saves U23 Paris-Roubaix

Taylor Phinney celebrates on the podium after taking a second Paris-Roubaix espoirs. (Image credit: Etienne Garnier)

The Paris-Roubaix event for riders under 23 years of age has been rescued from cancellation by the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the Velo Club Roubaix announced today.

The organisation said last week that it would be forced to cancel the event because the cost of the police to secure the course had gone up from €2.40 an hour to €12 an hour.

Today, the club announced that the ASO had agreed to step in to save the event.

"ASO has decided to provide additional support to hold of one of the most important races on the calendar for amateurs," said club chairman Jean-Charles Canonne.

American Taylor Phinney won the past two editions of the event, which is held in late spring, weeks after the professional event.