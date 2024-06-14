Ashleigh Moolman Pasio holds onto Olympics and Tour de France Femmes hopes after back injury

By
published

'I’ll continue to put in the hard work, dream big, and believe in myself' says South African after high-speed Volta a Catalunya crash

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Ashleigh MoolmanPasio of South Africa and Team AG Insurance Soudal Team crosses the finish line during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It hasn't been an easy season for Ashleigh Moolman Pasio. No sooner had the AG Insurance-Soudal rider returned to racing after a period of illness that forced her to sit out La Vuelta Femenina than she was caught up in a high-speed crash on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina.

"This year has thrown more than a few curveballs my way," said Moolman Pasio this week in an Instagram post. "Despite the countless hours and immense effort I’ve invested in unlocking my full potential, the journey hasn’t been smooth. I’ve been diligently working to tackle my weaknesses and bring out my best, especially in endurance and tour riding."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.