Ashleigh Moolman Pasio holds onto Olympics and Tour de France Femmes hopes after back injury

It hasn't been an easy season for Ashleigh Moolman Pasio. No sooner had the AG Insurance-Soudal rider returned to racing after a period of illness that forced her to sit out La Vuelta Femenina than she was caught up in a high-speed crash on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina.

"This year has thrown more than a few curveballs my way," said Moolman Pasio this week in an Instagram post. "Despite the countless hours and immense effort I’ve invested in unlocking my full potential, the journey hasn’t been smooth. I’ve been diligently working to tackle my weaknesses and bring out my best, especially in endurance and tour riding."

Though the opportunities to test the results of that work have been limited, with the Volta a Catalunya crash coming on just her eighth day of UCI road racing for the year and it left the 38-year-old with a back injury that will also see her sitting on the sidelines through another period of racing, one that includes the Giro d'Italia Women where she has twice finished on the overall podium.

"It’s been a tough pill to swallow, but after consulting my team doctors and a specialist, I’m feeling optimistic and confident about my recovery," said Moolman Pasio. "Luckily, my legs aren’t affected, so I’ll be back training on the indoor trainer very soon."

That means that while two of the three Grand Tours of the season, La Vuelta Femenina and the upcoming Giro d'Italia Women in July, are out of reach this season for the rider who delayed her retirement in 2022 to continue on as the experienced player in the young AG Insurance-Soudal team.

Still, the South African who knows all too well how to make the most of an indoor trainer – having claimed the first UCI Cycling Esports World Championships title in 2020 – is looking hopefully ahead.

"I'm really optimistic that I can be back racing in August. Of course, I need to take care and prioritize my recovery, but I think it's also good to have a solid goal to work towards," said Moolman Pasio in a team statement. "It gives me motivation and positive energy.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the rider who started with Lotto Ladies team in 2010 can make it back in August the target will be a fourth participation at the Olympic Games, with the women's road race on August 4. Then there is the Tour de France Femmes, where she came sixth overall last year, from August 12-18. However, despite the timeline there can be no hurrying the recovery.

"The best prescription right now? Patience," said Moolman Pasio. "It seems to be the theme of my year, and I’ll embrace it fully. I’ll continue to put in the hard work, dream big, and believe in myself. When the timing is right, I’ll be ready to hit the road again, stronger than ever."