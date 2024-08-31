Asgreen, Masnada to leave Soudal-Quickstep, Patrick Lefevere reveals

Team's Spring Classics targets reduced to 'midfielders' according to manager

Julian Alaphilippe and Kasper Asgreen pictured during a press conference of the Soudal Quick-Step cycling team
Julian Alaphilippe and Kasper Asgreen pictured during a press conference of the Soudal Quick-Step cycling team (Image credit: Getty Images / KRISTOF VAN ACCOM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Soudal-Quickstep will see the departures of Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen and Giro d'Italia stage winners Jan Hirt and Fausto Masnada, the team's manager Patrick Lefevere revealed in his latest column in Het Nieuwsblad.

Lefevere said he spoke to Asgreen at the start of the Vuelta a España and informed him that his "performances were no longer in proportion to the salary".

