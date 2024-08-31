Asgreen, Masnada to leave Soudal-Quickstep, Patrick Lefevere reveals

Soudal-Quickstep will see the departures of Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen and Giro d'Italia stage winners Jan Hirt and Fausto Masnada, the team's manager Patrick Lefevere revealed in his latest column in Het Nieuwsblad.

Lefevere said he spoke to Asgreen at the start of the Vuelta a España and informed him that his "performances were no longer in proportion to the salary".

Asgreen won a stage of the Tour de France in 2023, turning around a winless 2022 after taking home the Tour of Flanders and E3 Saxo Classic in 2021.

The Belgian manager lost Julian Alaphilippe to Tudor Pro Cycling after heavily criticising the Frenchman for the same concerns.

"[Asgreen] was prepared to make concessions, but we did not reach an agreement. Julian and Kasper are riders you say goodbye to with a heavy heart."

Soudal-Quickstep have reinvented themselves as a Grand Tour team behind Remco Evenepoel, who was third in the Tour de France and won the best young rider's classification.

But the transformation has been at the expense of their Classics squad, and they are now losing their main challengers Asgreen and Alaphilippe.

Lefevere said that newcomers Pascal Eenkhoorn (from Lotto Dstny), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos) have strengthened the Classics team.

"To be clear: Jurgen [COO Jurgen Foré -ed] nor I assume that they will beat Wout van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel in the Tour of Flanders, but it certainly gives us more midfielders."

The departure of Masnada, he said was a 'no-brainer'. He criticized the Italian for not performing because of injuries but also for being too "headstrong".

"In Lombardy 2021 he was really good, but he ignored Davide Bramati's instructions by riding full-on with Tadej Pogacar."

Lefevere also says goodbye to Hirt who will head to Israel-Premier Tech.

"Jan Hirt is also leaving the team and I think that's a shame. Of course, he has every right to cash in his eighth place in the Giro with Israel-Premier Tech, but his explanation was strange. 'I want to stay, but my agent sees it differently.' Well, I thought it was the riders who decided their own future," Lefevere wrote.

Lefevere added that he expects Gianni Moscon to renew his contract and be the final rider for the 2025 roster.

He regretted losing out on signing Mick and Tim van Dijke, who signed with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe instead, saying "When we approached that type of rider in the past, it was almost an automatic yes. Now, after a good conversation, they sign for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. No reproach towards them - they played it correctly.

"The market is extremely competitive. Don't get me wrong: attracting good riders has never been easy, but in recent years a lot of 'new' money has come into racing with Israel, Decathlon, Tudor, Red Bull, Lidl... Teams that used to have a specific 'orientation' - broadly speaking classics or stage races - now have the budgetary space to focus on the two."