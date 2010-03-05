Arvesen will return from injury at Tirreno

Image 1 of 2 Kurt Alse Arvesen comes out in the Norwegian Champion's kit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 2 Brad Wiggins adjusts his helmet as Kurt-Asle Arvesen and Russell Downing chat before the team's training ride (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Team Sky’s Kurt Asle Arvesen looks set to resume his season at next week’s Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy, as he recovers from a crash at last month’s Tour of Qatar. The Norwegian’s season was brought to a very premature holt when a crash during the neutral zone on the second stage left him with a broken collarbone

Related Articles Arvesen out of of Qatar with broken collarbone

Arvesen was one of a number of riders to leave the Middle East with such an injury, with Garmin-Transitions' Steven Cozza and Milram's Gerald Ciolek both suffering the same fate. The 35-year-old rider hopes the injury will hold up well enough during next week’s stage race for his British ProTour team to include him in its Spring Classics campaign.

“I have spoken to the team management and doctors at Team Sky and we have agreed that I will start in Tirreno-Adriatico next week,” he told TV2sporten.no. “We will see how it works out, but the idea is that I will join in the classics program, which includes Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.”

Arvesen had one of his strongest Spring Classics seasons in 2008, when he finished Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders) in seventh place on top of his 10th place finish at Milan-Sanremo. He is a four time Norwegian road race champion and has won the time trial title on two occasions.