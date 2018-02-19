Aru confirms Giro d'Italia participation

Image 1 of 5 Fabio Aru in his updated Italian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Dan Martin with new UAE Team Emirates teammates Alexander Kristoff and Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff, Fabio Aru and Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin, Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Fabio Aru has officially confirmed that he will ride the Giro d'Italia in May, announcing his decision on Monday after "careful consideration of many variables".

While the likes of Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome had already set out their intentions to target the Corsa Rosa, and others the Tour de France, Aru had remained coy about his own plans.

It was reported in December that he would head back to the Giro after doing the Tour de France in the last two seasons, but it was also suggested that UAE Team Emirates wanted their new signing and star rider at the biggest event of the year and that he might line up at the Tour alongside Dan Martin and Alexander Kristoff.

On Monday, the decision to go to the Giro was announced at an event at the headquarters of Emirates ahead of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

"I really wanted to mull over this important decision, and I've had many constructive conversations with the team," said Aru

"The decision to participate in the Giro d'Italia was made with conviction, after careful consideration of many variables."

There were few details in the announcement beyond the simple fact that Aru will be present at the Giro, and the rest of his Grand Tour plans remain unknown.

There is an extra week this year between the Giro and Tour, and Aru could head to France to ride alongside fellow new recruit Dan Martin, who finished one place below him in sixth last year. However, Aru has also expressed an interest in riding the Vuelta a España across August and September as preparation for the hilly World Championships in Austria.

The Giro is the race that marked the early phase of Aru's career. In 2013 he helped Vincenzo Nibali to overall victory before finishing third in 2014 and second in 2015. He won the Vuelta in 2015 but hasn't been on a Grand Tour podium since.

"I'm happy to get back to the roads of the Giro; for an Italian athlete it is always a race that offers a special thrill," he said.

"Furthermore, this year I will be participating with the Italian National Champion's jersey, which is one more reason to pay maximum homage to the Corsa Rosa".

The Giro d'Italia begins in Israel on May 4, and Aru will make his season debut on Wednesday at the five-stage Abu Dhabi Tour.