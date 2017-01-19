Armstrong to team-up with former US Postal teammates for mountain bike race

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie ride together during a stage of the 2005 Tour de France Image 2 of 3 Randi Zabriskie, Dylan Casey and Leah Vande Velde (Image credit: deFabry Photography) Image 3 of 3 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lance Armstrong will reunite with some of his old US Postal teammates to take part in endurance mountain bike race the 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo. George Hincapie, Christian Vande Velde, and Dylan Casey will join Armstrong in the relay event in Tucson, Arizona.

"They're cyclists, as you know, and our event tends to attract that core of mountain biking enthusiasts," race organiser Todd Sadow told tucson.com. "We're really excited to have them out there. We pride ourselves on having a good time, and I'm sure they'll find a way to have a good time with everybody out there."

Armstrong is banned from racing but as the race is not a UCI-sanctioned event the former professional is free to race. Hincapie and Vande Velde also served suspensions following US Anti-Doping investigation into doping at the US Postal team.

The quartet are just a few of the 1,800 riders that have signed up for the event and will take part as solo, two-rider and four-rider teams. This year’s edition of the Old Pueblo race will be its 18th, and it takes place between February 17 and 19 at the Willow Springs Ranch.

Armstrong told Velonews that the race will be more about the ride than the result. “We are certainly not going to be contending for any victories, but we’re looking forward to it, looking forward to having a good time, meeting the other racers,” he said.