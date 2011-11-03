Ardila leaves Geox for Colombia

Mauricio Ardila will be aiming for the last week of this Giro (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews.com)

Mauricio Ardila is returning to Colombia for a “transition year” after the end of his Geox-TMC team. He hopes to return to a European team in 2013.

Adila told ESPN Deportes that the situation in Europe “is very complicated, because the news came too late. Most teams are full and the option of taking three riders is very complicated.” GEOX captain Denis Menchov had said that he wanted to take Ardila and Dmitry Kozontchuk to his new team.

The 32-year-old said that he could have waited “a little” in Europe, but had instead decided “to ride in Colombia” next year. He plans to “make a transition year in Colombia and return again in 2013 with more time to find a big team.”

He indicated that he expected no difficultly in finding a team in his homeland. “Coldeportes was yesterday officially accepted as a Professional Continental team – that is an option as well as a couple of Continental teams.”

Ardila turned pro with Marlux in 2002, and rode for Chocolade Jacques and Davitamon-Lotto for one year each, before putting in five years with Rabobank. He joined Geox for the 2011 season.