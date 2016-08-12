Arctic Race of Norway stage 2 highlights - Video
Van Poppel wins sprint finish in Sandnessjoen
Team Sky's Danny van Poppel eked out a photo finish win ahead of Giant-Alpecin's John Degenkolb during stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway, claiming the overall race lead for his efforts.
It was a slightly uphill drag of a finish at the end of the 198.5km stage between Mo I Rana and Sandnessjoen, but Degenkolb, who specialises in these finishes, lost out by a tight margin for the second successive day. LottoNL-Jumbo’s Moreno Hofland was third ahead of a fading Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ), with stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff well back.
