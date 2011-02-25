Archbold emerges as Omnium medal contender

Men's Omnium podium (l-r): Zachary Bell (2nd,CAN), Shane Archbold (1st,NZ), and Edward Clancy (3rd,GBR). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Despite having only taken up the Omnium in November last year, Kiwi Shane Archbold is fast becoming an Omnium specialist, and with five weeks to go until the Worlds, is surely a contender for a medal.

Archbold’s impressive record for the event reads: raced four, won three, and his winning display at last weekend’s Manchester World Cup was one of the most dominant performances over the three-day meeting.

The Kiwi set a personal best in the flying lap to take an early lead and then collected points throughout the other events. He won the individual pursuit, took fifth in the scratch races and third in the kilometre time trial.

"It's another World Cup victory [his second]. It's not the world championships, but it's another step forward for me,” he told Cyclingnews.

"Originally I didn't target the Omnium because there are so many other athletes in New Zealand who are better suited to it, but since I've had two World Cup wins some say it's made for me. It's all about consistency. There are six opportunities for it to go wrong."

His success means Archbold, although he won’t admit it, is the rider to beat at next month’s track worlds championships in Holland.

“I’m going faster than I did in Melbourne and I said that Melbourne was the best form I’ve ever had. I definitely don’t think that I’m peaking too soon. After Columbia I had a break over Christmas and New Year,” he pointed out confidently.

