Andy Schleck working on his return from knee injury

Image 1 of 3 Frank and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) ride side-by-side during stage 1 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Not a great day for Andy Schleck in the end (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 A relaxed Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andy Schleck appeared at the Gala Tour de France at the weekend, a post-Tour criterium held in Luxembourg. He did not compete and is still on crutches following his knee surgery but the Trek Factory Racing rider is looking forward to getting back on the bike.

Schleck during the final kilometres of stage three of the Tour de France to London. He finished but was unable to start stage four and was later diagnosed with a rupture of both the collateral and cruciate ligaments plus a tear in the meniscus of his right knee.

"I'm doing well considering the circumstances," Andy told Wort.lu. "The doctors told me to put as little weight as possible on my right leg and not to use the right foot. On Tuesday I will meet with the doctors again in Basel and we will see how it goes from here."

Schleck has begun very light training. "I can ride on the home trainer, but without putting any pressure on the pedal. But I can't just sit around and do nothing, I want to actively help the regeneration."

"On Wednesday I will travel to Palma and will bring my race bike with me, since I absolutely want to keep on riding, no matter how fast or how far."

Schleck's contract expires the end of this year and rumours are swirling as to whether, and with whom, he will ride in 2015. He told Cyclingnews that he does not want to retire because of the crash.

The criterium was won by Luxembourger Ben Gastauer (AG2R).