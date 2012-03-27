Andy Schleck to be honoured as 2010 Tour de France winner
Race director Prudhomme intends to hold official ceremony
Andy Schleck of team RadioShack-Nissan is to receive official honours for the 2010 Tour de France victory, following the disqualification of Alberto Contador because of a doping-related suspension. Race director Christian Prudhomme has told Belgian newspaper Le Soir that he was planning to hold an official ceremony in Luxembourg, awarding Schleck with the title.
"We want the world to know about this, even though we know that Andy Schleck had much rather won on his bike," Prudhomme was quoted as saying.
It is not yet known when or where the ceremony will take place.
