Andy Schleck to be honoured as 2010 Tour de France winner

Image 1 of 4 Christian Prudhomme on stage at the 2012 Tour de France presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck on the eve of the CAS verdict. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck of team RadioShack-Nissan is to receive official honours for the 2010 Tour de France victory, following the disqualification of Alberto Contador because of a doping-related suspension. Race director Christian Prudhomme has told Belgian newspaper Le Soir that he was planning to hold an official ceremony in Luxembourg, awarding Schleck with the title.

"We want the world to know about this, even though we know that Andy Schleck had much rather won on his bike," Prudhomme was quoted as saying.

It is not yet known when or where the ceremony will take place.