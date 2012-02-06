Andy Schleck reacts to Contador's doping ban

Image 1 of 4 Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck on the eve of the CAS verdict. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Frank and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 4 A tired but satisfied Andy Schleck at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck has reacted to the news that Alberto Contador has been handed a two year sanction by the CAS. Schleck finished second to Contador during the controversial Tour de France in 2010, in which traces of clenbuterol were found in one of Contador’s test samples.

"There is no reason to be happy now”, Schleck said in a RadioShack-Nissan press release

“First of all I feel sad for Alberto. I always believed in his innocence. This is just a very sad day for cycling. The only positive news is that there is a verdict after 566 days of uncertainty. We can finally move on.”

Contador faces all race results being stripped from him since and including the Tour title in 2010, meaning Schleck, who has never won a stage race, will become the official race winner.

“I trust that the CAS judges took all things into consideration after reading a 4,000 page file. If now I am declared overall winner of the 2010 Tour de France it will not make me happy. I battled with Contador in that race and I lost. My goal is to win the Tour de France in a sportive way, being the best of all competitors, not in court. If I succeed this year, I will consider it as my first Tour victory.”

