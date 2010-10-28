Andreas Knickman cancer benefit ride to take place November 3

Image 1 of 3 Andreas Knickman (Image credit: Knickman family) Image 2 of 3 George Hincapie speaks with Roy Knickman and Andreas Knickman (l-r) at the Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Knickman family) Image 3 of 3 Andreas Knickman fired the starting gun for the final stage of the 2010 Amgen Tour of California. (Image credit: Knickman family)

A ride to benefit Andreas Knickman, the 14-year-old son of former pro Roy Knickman, will take place Wednesday, November 3, in Newbury Park, California. Andreas Knickman was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in July of 2009 and has undergone numerous chemotherapy treatments and surgical procedures in his fight against the disease.

A $100 tax deductible donation is requested but not required for the 80 mile ride through the Santa Monica Mountains. Additionally, an auction on eBay featuring items donated by Trek and Campagnolo North America will go towards the benefit fund.

More information on the benefit ride can be found at www.mikenosco.com and for more information on Andreas Knickman's situation go to www.caringbridge.org/visit/andreasknickman.

Roy Knickman's cycling career spanned over two decades in which he raced professionally both domestically in the US as well as in Europe. Knickman was a member of such teams as Levi's-Raleigh, La Vie Claire, 7-Eleven, Coors Light and Mercury. Knickman earned a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympic Games as part of the USA's team time trial squad, twice competed in the Tour de France and later worked as a national team coach at USA Cycling.