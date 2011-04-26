Andalucía deny deal with Rebellin

Davide Rebellin in action during the 2008 Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish professional continental team Andalucía-Caja Granada have denied reports that have appeared in the Spanish press stating that they have signed Davide Rebellin. The team’s management have admitted they have had talks with the veteran Italian, whose two-year ban for taking the banned blood booster CERA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics ends on April 27.

A statement released by the team on Monday night said: “Andalucía-Caja Granada deny the news that has appeared in the press over the signing of the cyclist Davide Rebellin. It is true that the cyclist has held talks with the Andalucian team as he has done with other teams, but as things stand he has signed no contract that officially links him with the team of [Andalucía team director] Antonio Cabello.

Stories in the Spanish press suggested that Cabello was keen to do a deal with Rebellin in time for the Italian to start the Vuelta a Asturias this coming Thursday. However, signing an Italian rider who turns 40 later this year appears to go against Cabello’s philosophy for his team, which has up to now been based around developing young Spanish riders, primarily from Andalucía.



