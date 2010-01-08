Rebellin's CONI hearing re-scheduled for January

Italy's Davide Rebellin promises to return to cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin's hearing before the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has been re-scheduled for January 22. The previous hearing planned for early December had been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

Rebellin is facing charges of having used the EPO derivative CERA at the Beijing Olympic Games in August 2008. The Italian has already returned the silver medal he won and the bonus of 75,000 Euros CONI paid him. However, the Italian has consistently denied having used the doping product.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The 38-year-old could be given a two-year ban.