Andalucía Bike Race gets UCI designation

The racers set off for a long stage 4 at the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

The Andalucía Bike Race will be categorized as a UCI XCS S2 event in its second edition 2012. With the designation, it becomes part of a group of 11 such mountain bike stage races in the world. It is the only Spanish stage race with the designation.

The UCI rankings, based on points, is used to determine eligibility for the Olympic Games. The Andalucía Bike Race will offer cross country UCI points to the first 25 teams, which could assist those still looking for Olympic spots as of early next season.

The Andalucía Bike Race will award more than €17,000 of prize money, available for the men's and women's categories.

The event, which will be raced in pairs split into four categories and consists of an urban prologue and five marathon stages, will take place from February 26 to March 2, 2012. It is run in the provinces of Córdoba and Jaén.

For more information on the race, visit www.andaluciabikerace.com.