Andalucia Bike Race fills up

Image 1 of 3 Riders roll along on railroad tracks during stage 2 at the Andalucia Bike Race. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 3 Jose Antonio Hermida (Team Multivan Merida 1) in action during the Andalucia Bike Race prologue. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 3 Riders await the start of the Andalucia Bike Race prologue. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race)

The 2013 edition of the Andalucía Bike Race sold out with just two months to go before the start of the race.

The Spanish mountain bike stage race has grown quickly since its inaugural edition in 2011. In 2012, UCI-categoriezed race drew 436 racers, and in 2013, 600 racers will take to the start in Córdoba on February 24.

More countries will be represented than ever before: 28, up from 22 in 2012. Naturally, Spain is the most represented nation. Then followed Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Bolivia.

Organizers previously announced the race dates and route.

For more information on the race, visit www.andaluciabikerace.com.