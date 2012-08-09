Andalucia Bike Race dates announced for 2013

Image 1 of 4 Jose Antonio Hermida (Team Multivan Merida 1) in action during the Andalucia Bike Race prologue. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 4 Riders roll along on railroad tracks during stage 2 at the Andalucia Bike Race. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 4 Riders await the start of the Andalucia Bike Race prologue. (Image credit: Sportograf.com/Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 4 An Andalucia rider in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

The Andalucia Bike Race, a mountain bike stage race, announced its dates for 2013. The third edition of the early season race will begin on February 24 and run through March 1.

The format will continue to be teams of two riders, but there will be some new categories for next year. Elite men and women will be able to chose to race under UCI regulations or not. Masters will be split into 30+ and 40+. However, the mixed category will continue as usual.

The race has stepped up to a UCI designation for those racing for UCI points. It will be an XCS class 1 event.

The 2012 edition will visit a new host city for stage 5 although the venue has not yet been revealed. Finally, stage 4 will get a new format: a team time trial.

Registration is limited to 300 teams total.

For more information on the race, visit www.andaluciabikerace.com.